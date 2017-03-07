FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Workhorse Group Inc announced it has received letters of intent from fleets totaling 2,150 of workhorse W-15 electric pickup trucks
March 7, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Workhorse Group Inc announced it has received letters of intent from fleets totaling 2,150 of workhorse W-15 electric pickup trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Workhorse Group Inc

* Workhorse Group Inc - announced it has received letters of intent from fleets totaling 2,150 of workhorse W-15 electric pickup trucks

* Workhorse - letters of intent from Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, City of Orlando, Southern California Public Power Authority, Clean Fuels Ohio

* Workhorse - subject to development, regulatory approval and financing, once production commences, workhorse expects W-15 to have a $52,500 MSRP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

