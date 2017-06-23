June 23 Workspace Group Plc:
* It has acquired Salisbury House at 28-31 Finsbury Circus,
London EC2, for a cash consideration of 158.7 mln stg
* Property has a gross asset value of 158.7 mln stg and
generated net rental income of 8.1 mln stg over last 12 months
* Building is held on a long leasehold from city of london
corporation
* Transaction will be funded from workspace's existing
resources, an additional 100 mln stg of five-year revolver
facilities
