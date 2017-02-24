BRIEF-Egypt's Sodic FY consol profit rises
Feb 24 Workspace Group Plc:
* Signed an option agreement for right to acquire freehold of 13-17 Fitzroy street, W1, for 98.5 mln stg
* Building is being acquired at a capital value of 1,063 stg per sq.ft. And a net initial yield of 4.6 pct
* Transaction will be funded from existing facilities
DUBAI, Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate, has released initial pricing guidance for its planned subordinated, unsecured perpetual bond in the high 5 percent area, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.
VIENNA, Feb 28 Austrian bank Erste Group's net profit fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, the lender said on Tuesday, warning of a difficult year ahead in which net interest income will be flat "at best" and it will invest in digital technology.