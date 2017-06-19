June 19 Workspace Group Plc:

* Announces exchange of contracts for disposal of third and final phase of mixed-use redevelopment of Bow Enterprise Park, E3

* Final phase of redevelopment, comprising 130 residential units, sold for £6.3m in cash and return of new 40,000 sq ft business centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)