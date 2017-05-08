FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-World Acceptance says entered into eleventh amendment to amended and restated revolving credit agreement
May 8, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-World Acceptance says entered into eleventh amendment to amended and restated revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - World Acceptance Corp

* World acceptance corp - on may 8, 2017, co entered into an eleventh amendment to amended and restated revolving credit agreement

* World acceptance - eleventh amendment amends revolving credit agreement to extend maturity date under revolving credit agreement from june 15, 2018 to june 15, 2019

* World acceptance - eleventh amendment amends revolving credit agreement to increase commitments from $370.0 million to $480.0 million

* World acceptance corp - eleventh amendment amends revolving credit agreement to restrict certain bulk purchases of finance receivables by co - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qhk5aQ) Further company coverage:

