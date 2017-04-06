Vargas leads Royals past A's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer knew exactly what the Oakland Athletics' batters had in store when facing his Kansas City Royals teammate, left-hander Jason Vargas. He did not envy their challenge.
April 6 World Corporation Pcl:
* Approved of 100 pct acquisition of ordinary shares of Suburb Estates Company Limited, total investment value is baht 592.70 million
* Approved of 100 pct acquisition of ordinary shares of ordinary shares of Thai Bonnet Trading Zone Co, total investment value is baht 296.44 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer knew exactly what the Oakland Athletics' batters had in store when facing his Kansas City Royals teammate, left-hander Jason Vargas. He did not envy their challenge.
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.