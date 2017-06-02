BRIEF-World Point Terminals LP and World Point Terminals Inc announce commencement of tender offer for World Point Terminals LP's common units

June 2 (Reuters) - World Point Terminals Lp

* World point terminals, lp and world point terminals, inc. Announce commencement of tender offer for world point terminals, lp’s common units

* World point terminals lp- initial scheduled expiration time of offer is 11:59 pm new york city time, on june 29, unless offer is extended

* World point terminals lp -world point terminals, inc commenced tender offer to purchase all common units of partnership at $17.30 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: