FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Worldline FY net income group share up at 144.2 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Worldline FY net income group share up at 144.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Worldline SA:

* FY revenue 1,309.2 million euros ($1.38 billion), up 3.5 pct organically

* FY net income group share 144.2 million euros versus 103.4 million euros year ago

* FY free cash flow 140.4 million euros versus 128.5 million euros year ago

* For 2017 expects to achieve an organic growth of its revenue, at constant scope and exchange rates, of approximatively +3.5 pct for the full year

* For 2017 the group has the ambition to generate a free cash flow of between 160 million euros and 170 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9483 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.