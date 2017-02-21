BRIEF-Worldline FY net income group share up at 144.2 million euros

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Worldline SA:

* FY revenue 1,309.2 million euros ($1.38 billion), up 3.5 pct organically

* FY net income group share 144.2 million euros versus 103.4 million euros year ago

* FY free cash flow 140.4 million euros versus 128.5 million euros year ago

* For 2017 expects to achieve an organic growth of its revenue, at constant scope and exchange rates, of approximatively +3.5 pct for the full year

* For 2017 the group has the ambition to generate a free cash flow of between 160 million euros and 170 million euros