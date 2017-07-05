July 5 Worldpay Group Plc
* Vantiv Inc and Worldpay Group Plc agree to key terms of
possible offer
* Total value to Worldpay shareholders would be £3.85 per
Worldpay share comprising 5 pence dividend payment and £3.80 per
Worldpay share under terms of potential merger
* Under terms of potential merger, shareholders of Worldpay
would receive for each share in Worldpay £0.55 in cash and
0.0672 new Vantiv shares
* Worldpay shareholders to be entitled to cash dividend of 5
pence per Worldpay share, in place of anticipated interim
dividend payment
* Combined group is expected to benefit from its strong
presence and substantial opportunities in integrated payments
and global ecommerce
* Worldpay's current trading and outlook for half year is in
line with Worldpay's management expectations
* Worldpay and Vantiv have identified substantial
opportunities for cost synergies, which support significant
potential shareholder value creation
* Following completion of potential merger, Worldpay shares
will be delisted from London Stock Exchange
* Discussions between parties remain ongoing regarding other
terms and conditions of potential merger
* Following completion of potential merger, Worldpay
shareholders would own about 41% of share capital of combined
group on fully diluted basis
* Combined group will be led by Charles Drucker as executive
chairman and co-CEO and Philip Jansen as co-CEO, with Stephanie
Ferris as CFO
