June 16 WideOpenWest Inc:

* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans

* WideOpenWest Inc says its unit WideOpenWest Finance LLC has received commitments of $2.28 billion for new term B loans

* WideopenWest - expects to use proceeds of new term B loans, under its revolving credit facility to refinance existing term B loans

* WideOpenWest Inc says new term B loans are expected to mature in August 2023

* WideOpenWest Inc - company expects that its annual interest costs will be reduced by an amount in excess of $60 million