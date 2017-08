April 28 (Reuters) - WPP-Scangroup Ltd:

* Fy revenue 4.83 billion shillings versus 5.02 billion shillings year ago

* Fy profit before tax 725.9 million shillings versus 875.3 million shillings year ago

* Says confident on improvement in operating profit for full year