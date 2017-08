March 28 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Announces retirement of chief financial officer

* Announced that Dennis Heieie, chief financial officer, intends to retire at end of June 2017.

* Judd Gilats has been hired to succeed Heieie as chief financial officer

* Heieie will remain with WPT Capital in an advisory capacity through end of 2017 to ensure a seamless transition