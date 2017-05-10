FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.233
May 10, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.233

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* WPT Industrial REIT announces first quarter results; approves renewal of management agreements

* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says occupancy remains strong at 98.4% at march 31, 2017

* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says affo for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $0.205 per unit

* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust - same property noi increased 4.0% for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to same period last year

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.233

* Qtrly AFFO per unit (diluted) $0.202 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

