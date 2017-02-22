BRIEF-WPX Energy Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.16

Feb 22 (Reuters) - WPX Energy Inc:
* WPX Energy reports 4Q and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.51
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.82 from continuing operations
* WPX Energy Inc - fourth-quarter 2016 oil production averaged 44,700 barrels per day, which was 15 percent higher than Q3
* WPX Energy Inc - total company production volumes of 88.7 mboe/d in fourth-quarter 2016 were up 9 percent versus. A year ago
* WPX Energy Inc - 2017 budget for drilling and completions is $870-$940 million to support a 10-rig program
* WPX Energy Inc says expects total production in 2017 of 103-113 mboe/d, including 52-56 mbbl/d of oil
* WPX Energy Inc says projected 2017 oil volumes represent 30 percent growth versus. 2016
* WPX Energy Inc - plans to spend an additional $35-$45 million to continue build out of its oil gathering system in basin in 2017
* WPX Energy-plans to invest $480-$510 million in delaware this year on a pro forma basis to complete an estimated 85-100 wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: