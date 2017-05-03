BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
May 3 Wpx Energy Inc
* Wpx Energy reports 1q 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil and ngl sales of $209 million accounted for 83 percent of wpx's first-quarter 2017 total product revenues of $253 million
* Wpx energy inc - first-quarter oil volumes of 46,100 barrels per day
* Current production is approximately 55,000 bbl/d following startup of 14 new wells that began flowback in april.
* Wpx Energy Inc - permian midstream jv process on track with agreement expected midyear
* Wpx Energy Inc- total company production volumes of 90.0 mboe/d in first-quarter 2017 were up 1 percent versus. Fourth-Quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.