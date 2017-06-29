BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 WS Atkins Plc:
* High Court Of Justice in England and Wales has today sanctioned scheme of arrangement for SNC Lavalin, WS Atkins deal
* It is anticipated that effective date will be 3 July 2017
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter