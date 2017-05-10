FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-WSP Global qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.49
May 10, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-WSP Global qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Wsp Global Inc

* Wsp global inc qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,633.9 million and $1,275.9 million, up 10.2% and 9.8%, respectively, compared to q1 2016

* Wsp global inc qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.49 per share

* Qtrly net earnings attributable to shareholders $0.47 per share

* Qtrly backlog at $5,985.3 million, representing 10.6 months of revenues, up $316.5 million, or 5.6% compared to q4 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.46, revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wsp global inc - full year 2017 financial outlook reiterated.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$2.63, revenue view c$5.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

