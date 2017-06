June 30 WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG: W&W GROUP ADJUSTS INCOME FORECAST

* ‍CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR 2017 WILL MOST LIKELY SURPASS PREVIOUS-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 235 MILLION NOTICEABLY​

* UPWARD ADJUSTMENT OF FORECAST BASED ON GROWTH IN NEW BUSINESS, EFFECTS OF SALES AND CUSTOMER CARE MEASURES, VERY GOOD CLAIMS TREND IN PROPERTY INSURANCE

* BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN YEAR TO DATE DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN THAT INCOME WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP IN SAME WAY BEYOND 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)