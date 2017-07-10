BRIEF-Jih Lin Technology lowers conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$38.8
* Says it lowers conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$38.8, effective July 31
July 10 WT Microelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Aug. 9
TOKYO, July 10 Nikkei Inc on Monday said it would remove Toshiba Corp from the Nikkei stock average, effective Aug. 1, and add Seiko Epson Corp. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Himani Sarkar)