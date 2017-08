June 1 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc:

* W&T Offshore receives final trial court judgment in lawsuit

* Received judgment directing company to pay Apache Corp $43.2 million, plus $4.4 million.

* Court ‍judgment stems from a previously disclosed lawsuit that Apache filed in Dec. 2014 regarding dispute about Apache's use of drilling rigs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)