6 months ago
BRIEF-W&T Offshore reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12
March 1, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-W&T Offshore reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc:

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $115.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 excluding items

* W&T Offshore Inc - year-end 2016 sec proved reserves were 74.0 million boe

* W&T Offshore Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are currently estimated at $125 million

* W&T Offshore Inc qtrly production averaged 40,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day 55pct of which was oil and natural gas liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

