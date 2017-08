April 7(Reuters) - Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned environment subsidiary will sell 36.6 percent stake in an environment tech firm to a Zhuhai-based investment firm

* Transaction amount is 103 million yuan

* Its unit will hold 0 percent stake in target company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WfKBRt

