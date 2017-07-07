July 7Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 548.99 percent to 571.68 percent, or to be 143 million yuan to 148 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 22.0 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased market demand and sales revenue and profits from company acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/B493fd

