July 4 Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Js4oAy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)