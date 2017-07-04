BRIEF-Gold Pacific says subscription results of 17th series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 17th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on July 3
July 4 Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
SEOUL, July 4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to invest at least 21.4 trillion won ($18.62 billion) in South Korea to raise output of chips and displays, seeking to boost momentum for its booming components businesses.