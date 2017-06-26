BRIEF- Takata announces declaration of civil rehabilitation procedures
* Says it filed for civil rehabilitation procedures on June 26 in Japan
June 26 Wuhan Zhongnan Commercial Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a business management JV with partner, in Shiyan city
* Says JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and co will own 50 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3AqX5X
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SHANGHAI, June 26 Three Australians went on trial in China on Monday along with a dozen other Crown Resorts Ltd employees and former employees accused of gambling crimes, following a lengthy probe into how the firm lured Chinese high-rollers to its casinos.