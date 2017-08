March 31 (Reuters) - Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into equipment purchase agreement with shanghai yipu

* Wuling industrial (as purchaser) agrees to purchase and Shanghai Yipu (as vendor ) agrees to sell equipment

* Wuling Industrial agrees to purchase and Shanghai Yipu agrees to sell equipment for rmb3.1 million