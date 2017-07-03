BRIEF-Setco Automotive appoints Jatinder Gujral as CEO
* Says appointed Jatinder S Gujral as chief executive officer of company with effect from July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into JV agreement with Faurecia (China)
* Total registered capital of JV company is RMB150 million
* Wuling Industrial and Faurecia (China) will each contribute cash in amount of RMB75 million respectively
* Deal in relation to establishment of JV company owned 50 pct by each of Wuling Industrial And Faurecia (China) Source text (bit.ly/2uh59s1) Further company coverage:
