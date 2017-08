April 13 (Reuters) - Wus Printed Circuit Kunshan Co Ltd

* Says board approves unit to buy 15.2 percent stake in Germany's PCB maker Schweizer Electronic AG for 13.3 million euros ($14.16 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pbH6rY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)