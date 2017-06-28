BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Wei Long Grape Wine's share private placement application
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
June 28 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3K7ZJ9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
* Says unit plans to invest up to 200 million yuan ($29.42 million) in private equity fund worth up to 900 million yuan