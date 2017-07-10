BRIEF-Haengnam Household & Health Care says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 4.8 million shares of the co, at 621 won/share
July 10Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to dissolve its Suzhou branch
