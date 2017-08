April 19 (Reuters) - Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd

* Says it signs sales contracts worth 1.1 billion yuan ($159.72 million) with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai's unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o2MaSn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)