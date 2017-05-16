FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Wuxi Little Swan to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 24, B shares on May 26
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
May 16, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wuxi Little Swan to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 24, B shares on May 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to A shares shareholders of record on May 23, B share shareholders of record on May 26

* The company's A shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24

* The company's B shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2c3hIU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.