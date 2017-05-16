BRIEF-Wuxi Little Swan to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 24, B shares on May 26

May 16 (Reuters) - Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to A shares shareholders of record on May 23, B share shareholders of record on May 26

* The company's A shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24

* The company's B shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2c3hIU

