April 21 (Reuters) - Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 10.5 percent y/y at 238.1 million yuan ($34.58 million)

* Says deputy head of the bank Xu Zhen resigns due to change in job role

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oc0jNf; bit.ly/2otJae9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)