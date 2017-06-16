BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA approval for hypertension drug
* Says received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Candesartan Cilexetil tablets 32mg
June 16 Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Chen Cheng Qing has been appointed as chairman of board
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RECEIVES CE CERTIFICATION FOR NEUROSEAL, A NOVEL DURAL SEALANT