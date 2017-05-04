FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WWE Q1 earnings per share $0.01
May 4, 2017

BRIEF-WWE Q1 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* wwe® reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* World wrestling entertainment inc - wwe network averaged 1.49 million paid subscribers over q1 2017, which represented a 16% increase from q1 2016

* World wrestling entertainment inc qtrly revenue increased 10% to $188.4 million

* World wrestling entertainment inc - raising low end of its projected range of subscribers for q2

* World wrestling entertainment inc - for q2 2017, company projects average paid subscribers of at least 1.63 million

* World wrestling entertainment inc - estimates q2 2017 adjusted oibda of approximately $13 million to $17 million

* World wrestling entertainment inc sees 2017 adjusted oibda of $100 million

* World wrestling entertainment inc sees adjusted oibda for first half of 2017 that is essentially flat to prior year period

* World wrestling entertainment inc - anticipates "significant" year-over-year growth in adjusted oibda over second half of 2017

* Q1 revenue view $183.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

