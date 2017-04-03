FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-WWEg says digital subscription service, wwe network, reached 1.95 mln total subscribers after last night's WrestleMania
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-WWEg says digital subscription service, wwe network, reached 1.95 mln total subscribers after last night's WrestleMania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* World Wrestling Entertainment - digital subscription service, WWE network, reached a 1.95 million total subscribers following last night's WrestleMania

* World Wrestling Entertainment - based on preliminary data, wwe network attracted average of about 1.49 million paid subscribers over Q1, up 16 pct from Q1 average

* Has targeted 2017 adjusted OIBDA of $100 million

* World Wrestling Entertainment - 1.95 million total subscribers for 2017 WrestleMania is 7 pct increase from April 4th, 2016, day after WrestleMania last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.