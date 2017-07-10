BRIEF-Chuying Agro-Pastoral posts H1, June hog sales
* Says hog sales totalling 318 million yuan ($46.74 million) in June, 1.8 billion yuan in H1
July 10 WWPKG Holdings Co Ltd
* Expected to record a profit attributable to owners of company for three months ended 30 June 2017
* Expected result due to improved sales performance during three months ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
