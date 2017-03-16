FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide prices $300 mln of notes due 2024 and $400 mln of notes due 2027
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide prices $300 mln of notes due 2024 and $400 mln of notes due 2027

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham worldwide prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024 and $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Wyndham worldwide corp- 2024 notes will bear interest at rate of 4.150% per year and 2027 notes will bear interest at rate of 4.500% per year

* Wyndham worldwide corp says 2024 notes were offered to public at a price of 99.818% of principal amount

* Wyndham worldwide corp says 2027 notes were offered to public at a price of 99.775% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

