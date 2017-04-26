FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
April 26, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* Wyndham Worldwide reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.33

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp- Q1 domestic same-store revpar increased 1.7% compared with Q1 of 2016

* Says welcomes Mike Brown as new CEO and president of vacation ownership business

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - qtrly in constant currency, total system-wide same-store revpar increased 2.2%

* Reiterates revenues of approximately $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion for FY

* Updates adjusted diluted eps to approximately $5.98 to $6.18 for FY

* Updates adjusted net income to approximately $631 million to $652 million from $637 million to $658 million for FY

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.20, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

