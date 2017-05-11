FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wynn resorts announces initial settlement of tender offer, completion of private offering of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25 pct senior notes due 2027
May 11, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wynn resorts announces initial settlement of tender offer, completion of private offering of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25 pct senior notes due 2027

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* Wynn Resorts announces initial settlement of tender offer and completion of private offering of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25% senior notes due 2027

* Wynn Resorts -at expiration time, valid tenders received with respect to about $497.5 million of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 2022 notes outstanding

* Wynn Resorts Ltd says Wynn Las Vegas, LLC has accepted for payment all 2022 notes validly tendered prior to expiration date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

