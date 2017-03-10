BRIEF-Valero Energy CEO Joseph Gorder's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.5 mln
* CEO Joseph Gorder's FY 2016 total compensation $18.5 million versus $17.5 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
March 10 Wynn Resorts Ltd
* Wynn Resorts Ltd - CEO Stephen A. Wynn's 2016 total compensation was $28.2 million versus $20.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nmKgY3) Further company coverage:
