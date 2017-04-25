BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.24

April 25 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* Wynn Resorts, Limited reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.24

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 47.9 percent to $1.48 billion

* Q1 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wynn Resorts Ltd says is currently constructing wynn boston harbor at total project budget of about $2.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: