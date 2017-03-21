FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wynnstay says is on track to return to growth in current financial year
March 21, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wynnstay says is on track to return to growth in current financial year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Wynnstay Group Plc:

* Wynnstay group plc - "trading environment for farmers has continued to show signs of recovery"

* Wynnstay group plc - Wynnstay is on track to return to growth in current financial year

* Wynnstay group plc - demand for spring seed is encouraging and smaller 2016 harvest has meant grain trading volumes in period are behind previous year

* Wynnstay - agricultural retail activities have seen small increase in like-for-like sales over recent months, mainly attributable to hardware products

* Wynnstay group plc - demand at just for pets, pet products business, remains subdued, reflecting challenging high street Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

