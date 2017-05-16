FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration

* X-Chem - Vertex will have the option to license lead-like hits discovered under the collaboration

* X-Chem - Vertex will be responsible for further development and commercialization of the resulting programs

* X-Chem - will receive an upfront payment and potential research, development and regulatory milestones and licensing fees Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qrFISY) Further company coverage:

