FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-X-Chem signs broad drug discovery collaboration with Astellas Pharma
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 20, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-X-Chem signs broad drug discovery collaboration with Astellas Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - X-Chem Inc:

* X-Chem Inc - announced signing of a broad drug discovery collaboration with Astellas Pharma Inc

* X-Chem Inc - under terms of this multi-year agreement, X-Chem will receive an up-front payment of $16 million

* X-Chem Inc - as per agreement, co is eligible to receive research funding, as well as license and option fees as drug discovery collaboration proceeds

* X-Chem - additionally, Astellas has option to license compounds identified through the collaboration

* X-Chem - co will be entitled to pre-clinical, developmental, and commercial milestone payments on licensed compounds against each target

* X-Chem - milestone payments could amount to over $100 million per target, in addition to royalties based on sales of future products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.