May 30 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA (X Trade Brokers DM):

* ‍JAKUB ZABŁOCKI RESIGNS AS CO CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD​

* ‍JAKUB LEONKIEWICZ APPOINTED CO NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD​