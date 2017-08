May 18 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA:

* DECIDES TO TERMINATE ITS ACTIVITY ON THE TURKISH MARKET

* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT

* DUE TO WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET CO TO RECOGNIZE IMPAIRMENT OF ABOUT 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS IN H1 2017

* THE COMPANY TO LIQUIDATE ITS TURKISH-BASED UNIT X TRADE BROKERS MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.