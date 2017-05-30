FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Xactly sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05-$0.06
May 30, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Xactly sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05-$0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Xactly Corp:

* Xactly announces preliminary financial results for first quarter fiscal 2018

* Sees q1 2018 revenue about $24.6 million

* Sees q1 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.05 to $0.06

* Xactly Corp - ‍q1 subscription revenue is expected to be approximately $19.5 million​

* Xactly Corp sees q1 calculated billings are expected to be in range of $25.3 million to $25.5 million

* Xactly Corp sees q1 loss per share $0.15 to $0.14​

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

