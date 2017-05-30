FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln
May 30, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Xactly Corp:

* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners

* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners

* Xactly Corp - deal for ‍$15.65 in cash per share,​

* Xactly Corp - Xactly's headquarters will remain in San Jose

* Xactly - under terms of agreement, affiliates of vista will acquire all outstanding shares of Xactly common stock for a total value of about $564 million

* Xactly Corp - under terms of agreement, affiliates of vista to acquire all outstanding shares of co's common stock for approximately $564 million

* Xactly Corp - Xactly will not hold a conference call to discuss earnings due to announced sale of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

