6 months ago
BRIEF-Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares
March 3, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Xbiotech Inc

* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares

* Xbiotech - entered into definitive agreements to sell an aggregate of approximately US$31 million of common shares in a registered direct offering

* Xbiotech - net proceeds of offering will be used primarily for continued development of Xbiotech's clinical programs, among others

* Xbiotech - transaction was completed from company's shelf registration at $13 per share

