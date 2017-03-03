BRIEF-Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares

March 3 (Reuters) - Xbiotech Inc
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares
* Xbiotech - entered into definitive agreements to sell an aggregate of approximately US$31 million of common shares in a registered direct offering
* Xbiotech - net proceeds of offering will be used primarily for continued development of Xbiotech's clinical programs, among others
* Xbiotech - transaction was completed from company's shelf registration at $13 per share